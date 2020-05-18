KINGSTON- Mary Joseph, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 17, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born on Nov. 16, 1937 in Johore Baru Malaysia, the daughter of Dr. Joseph Panikulam and Mrs. Alice Joseph. She spent her early years in Malaysia and India. After graduating from St. Teresa’s School in Kochi, India, she attended Stella Maris College Madras, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. She married Dr. George Joseph in 1959 and they lived in Thrissur and Kotayam, Kerala State where their three children were born. In 1967, Mary and her family immigrated to the United States. The family resided in Taunton, Mass., and later in Wingdale, N.Y. In 1972 they moved to Kingston, N.Y., where Dr. GeorgeJoseph was a practicing psychiatrist for 40 years. Mary was a devoted mother and wife. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church and volunteered as a literacy tutor and devoted her time to the Hudson Valley Indian Cultural Association. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers, an accomplished cook who enjoyed throwing dinner parties for family and friends, and she took great pride in helping to raise her seven grandchildren. She was beautiful, kind, and compassionate. She loved her piano. She made special efforts to reach out and welcome people who were new to the community, and she was a caring and loyal friend. Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years and her three daughters and seven grandchildren. Her daughter, Dr. Lisa Joseph, her husband Thomas Thekkethala and their children Matthew and Maria live in Denville, N.J. Daughter, Rose Joseph, her husband David Caplan and their children Jay, Reena, and Thea live in Westford, Mass. Her daughter, Teresa Joseph, her husband Brian Helhoski and their children John and Jacob live in Kingston, N.Y. Mary’s parents; her brother, Dr. Jacob Panikulam; and a sister, Rose Manavalan, predeceased her. Her younger sister, Teresa Simon, lives in Kerala, India. She will be missed by her large extended family throughout the world. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and burial will be held privately. A tribute for Mary may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-joseph
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.