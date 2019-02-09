|
Mary L. Ruby MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- Mary L. Ruby, 59, of Malden-on-Hudson, NY (formerly of Levittown, Pa.) passed away peacefully, on Jan.29, 2019.Mary was born in Buffalo, N.Y. to Ann Panke Bell and John Panke on Nov. 27, 1959. Mary and her husband of 37 years, William (Bill) Ruby, raised their sons Kevin and Paul in Malden, N.Y. She enjoyed working with the people at the Pennysaver distribution center and was involved with the United Methodist Women’s group as an active member of St John’s Methodist Church, in Malden. She loved her family, music and prayer. She read mysteries, listened to James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, collected angels and unicorns, but nothing made her happier than to greet you with a hug and an invitation to share her pool, cooking or indulge in a game of Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit. Mary is welcomed through Heavens gates by her parents, Ann and John; her in-laws Frank and Astrid Ruby; her sister Jennifer; her brothers Mike and Chris; brothers-in-law David Carson and Mark Burridge. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, William; her sons Kevin and Paul; her siblings Susan Carson, Elizabeth Burridge, Jo Panke (John Paris), Mark Panke (Sen Bender-Panke), Jean Bessette (Michael), John Panke (Paula); sister-in-law Patricia Breitung; brothers-in-law Gary Ruby, Robert Ruby (Kim), and Dennis Ruby (Sylvia); and friend Barbara Knisell; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial contributions may be given to your local ASPCA (aspca.org), the Ulster County SPCA (ucspca.org) or Child Fund International (childfund.org). Friends are welcome to join the family at a celebration of Mary’s life on March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Malden West Camp Firehouse on Malden turnpike
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 10, 2019