SAUGERTIES- Mary L. Sperl, 83, of Fox Den Rd. passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Pines in Catskill after a brief illness. She was born on March, 1937 in Hoboken, N.J.; the daughter of the late Joseph and Peda Ostoyich. Mary grew up in Cementon and graduated from Catskill High School, Class of 1954. Prior to her marriage she was employed at IBM in Kingston. She and her husband, Carlton (Carl) Sperl would have been married 60 years on May 7, 2020. Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her “prize winning applesauce cake.” She also enjoyed reading and going to yard sales. She was a former member of the Cheerful Workers Society of Blue Mt., she was also a former member of the High Woods Reformed Church and Ladies Aid Society. For years she was also a member of the Clintondale Grange, Pomona Grange of Ulster County and the Shady Methodist Church. Besides her husband, Carl, she is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Jeff) of Saugerties; daughter, Bonnie and her husband, Mark Mills of Catskill; grandson, Brett Mills of Clifton Park; brother, Matthew and his wife, Sandra Ostoyich of Saugerties; along with many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS her service will be held privately at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties with Elder Don Lee of the Rochester Reformed Church officiating. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Shady Reformed Church, P.O. Box 61, Lake Hill, N.Y., 12448-0061. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Mary’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-l-sperl
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 23, 2020