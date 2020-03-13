|
ROSENDALE- Mary La Voie, 61, of Rosendale passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. Mary was born in Kingston, May 1, 1958. She was the loving daughter of the late Wilfred and Betty La Voie and was a lifelong resident of Rosendale. Mary was a graduate of St. Peter's Elementary School in Rosendale, N.Y., and Rondout Valley High School, Class of 1976. She was employed by Ulster Savings Bank in Kingston, N.Y. until her retirement. Mary was a very active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Rosendale - Tillson Post 1219 American Legion. She loved to travel, was an avid NASCAR fan and passed her time by crocheting. She often donated many of her pieces to charity. She is survived by her brothers, David La Voie (Jeanne) of Albany, N.Y., Joseph La Voie (Brenda) of Charleston, S.C., and a sister, Kathleen Wright (Ron) of Middletown, N.Y. She also leaves behind her loving companion, Joseph Wade of Kingston (formerly of Rosendale), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her stepsister Jean (Robert) Burlarley of Stone Ridge, N.Y. Calling hours for family and friends will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 5 p.m. following the visitation there will be services by the American Legion Auxiliary and Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate her funeral service. Cremation will take place privately. Inurnment at the High Falls Cemetery will take place at a later date. A special thanks to those angels at Kingston Hospital for all they did for Mary over the years. The family suggests memorial donations to the Ladies Auxiliary, Post 1219, P.O. Box 203, Tillson, N.Y., 12486. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-la-voie
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020