HURLEY- Mary Louise “MaryLou” (White) Vogt, 95, formerly of Hurley, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center in Lake Katrine. Born in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 20, 1924, MaryLou was the daughter of the late Rev. Burke and Laura (Neff) White. The matriarch of the family, MaryLou was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and teacher. MaryLou received her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Glassboro State Teachers College (NJ) in 1946, and was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years, mostly in third grade at the Myer Elementary School in Hurley, where she retired in 1987. She was active with the Hurley Reformed Church and its Woman’s Guild. MaryLou was an expert knitter and counted cross-stitcher, and diligent scrap booker. Surviving are her children, Roger W. Vogt, Jr., and his wife Ruth of Portland, Maine, Derrick B. Vogt and his wife Patricia of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Randall D. Vogt of Litchfield, Conn.; her grandchildren Kyle, Adam, and Alison; her great-grandchildren, Keeler, Rowan, Maggie, and William; her sister, Martha Vogt of Hurley; as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Roger W. Vogt, died in May of 2018. Her cherished daughter, Kathleen Vogt Moisan, passed away the next month in June 2018. Her sister Elizabeth Covey predeceased her as well. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jvleavyfh.com
. Regretfully, due to the pandemic, inurnment will be private in the Vogt family plot in the Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-louise-vogt