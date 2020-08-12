KINGSTON- Mary Margaret Longendyke, 75, of Lucas Avenue, Kingston, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born July 1, 1945 in New Hyde Park, Long Island; she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Chwat) Miezelis. Mary was an accountant. Mary served as president for local VFW Auxiliary in Schenevus New York, as well as president of the Ostego County and district VFW's. Surviving is her husband, James M. Longendyke whom she married in September 1995; her sons, John Jaszcar and his wife Doreen and Mark Jaszcar and his wife Danielle; her daughter, Tanya Marie Shalor and her husband Kevin; her grandchildren, Brandon and Justin Jaszcar, Jacqueline and Jayden Jaszcar and Hailey Brooke Shalor. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Madeline Buymeier. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. A funeral procession will form on Monday at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-margaret-longendyke