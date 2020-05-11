ALBION, N.Y.- Mary Margaret Tierney, 92, entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center in Albion. Born July 28, 1927 in Kingston, N.Y.; Miss Tierney was the daughter of the late William H. and Kathryn (Hartnett) Tierney. A graduate of Kingston High School in the class of 1944, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in education from the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Miss Tierney worked as a third-grade teacher in the Kingston City School District in Lake Katrine, N.Y., for many years. Survivors include ten nieces and nephews, William F. Tierney, Jr., of Medina, James Tierney of Winter Springs, Fla., Timothy (LuAnn) Tierney of Albion, Mary Ann (John) Jablonski of Medina, Michael (Debra) Tierney of Oldsmar, Fla., Sheila Tierney (Bill Gardner) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kathleen O’Neill of Jupiter, Fla., John (Kate) Tierney of Jupiter, Fla., Maureen Burts of Jupiter, Fla., and Amy (Gordon) Luthart of Medina; and many great-grandnieces and nephews, Brooke (Jeremy) Beatty and JT Jablonski, Matthew, Daniel (Jenna) Tierney and Emily (Alex) Dumont, Mikayla Tierney, Drew and Dane Taylor, Zachary and Alexander O’Neill, Kara and Thomas Burts, Taylor, Caroline and Hannah Tierney, Brendan and Trevor Luthart. Predeceased by sister, Ann Tierney in 1981; brother, William F. in 2011 (Joan 1990) Tierney; and nephew, Thomas Tierney in 1970. Her graveside committal service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Medina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, 3371 Gaines Basin Rd., Albion, N.Y., 14411. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Share condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-margaret-tierney
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 11 to May 12, 2020.