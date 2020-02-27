|
KINGSTON- Mary Naccarato, 96, of Kingston died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born October 15, 1923 in Glasco, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Frank and Angelina (Scornaienchi) Cashara. Mary worked throughout the area in the local garment industry. Following her marriage to James in 1952, she became a stay-at-home mom and raised her two sons. After her husband’s death, Mary returned to work, first in the cafeteria at the Chambers Elementary School, and then at Key Bank where she was eventually promoted to Loan Processor, a position she held until her retirement. Mary was very close to her family. She enjoyed shopping excursions with her sisters, weekly luncheons with her brother, summer visits with her grandson “Jamie”, and “babysitting” her granddaughter Erica. She was a voracious reader, an avid television fan, and extremely adept at mastering new technology, including setting up her own Facebook Page at the age of 95. By her example, she taught her sons to enjoy life and not to be afraid to try new opportunities. Surviving are her sons, James M. Naccarato and his wife Ruth, Richard A. "Rick" Naccarato and his wife Lauri; her grandchildren, James M. Naccarato and his wife Sarah, Erica Naccarato; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sofia and James “Vinnie” Naccarato; her step-grandchildren, Adam Miressi, Jill Carlucci and Anna Miressi; her step-great-grandchildren, Anthony James Miressi and Luca Joseph Carlucci. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Mary's husband James Naccarato died in 1971. Her siblings, Louis Cashara, Katherine Raucci, Josephine Roudis, Anthony Cashara, Michael Cashara, and Virginia Cashara also predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Tuesday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-naccarato
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020