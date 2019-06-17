|
Mary O’Reilly Feeney HURLEY- Mary O’Reilly Feeney, 85, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Mary was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 1933, to Dr. Charles J. and Catherine (Lodge) O’Reilly. Mary worked and volunteered in the Kingston community all of her life. She was a graduate of the Academy of St. Ursula, attended the College of Mt. St. Vincent in Riverdale, and graduated from SUNY at New Paltz in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in Education. She taught in the Kingston Elementary Schools and Saugerties before her marriage in 1958 and was a substitute teacher for many years after that. Mary was a member and past president of the Junior League of Kingston, The Twaalfskill Golf Club, Wiltwyck Golf Club, and Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City, Fla. For 30 years, during the 1960’s, 70’s, and 80’s she volunteered her time with the American Red Cross Service for military personnel who needed to return to the United States from abroad. Mary was an avid golfer, very competitive but always recognizing that it was just a game, and tomorrow was another opportunity to play better. In her spare time, Mary was an accomplished knitter who loved to create gifts for family and friends. Many of these creations are still being used to this day and are located in homes across several states. She was also a lover of birds and would enjoy sitting by the windows looking at and describing the beautiful colors that passed by, or would land on a nearby branch. Mary is survived by her children, Bernard A. Feeney, III, (Joi M. Becker) of Hurley, N.Y., Michael C. Feeney (Silvana) of Palm City, Fla.; sister, Cathleen (Duke) Deegan of Highlands Ranch, Co.; a brother, Edwin O’Reilly of New York City.; son-in-law, Steven (Lauren) Solner; brother-in-law, Peter (Marie) Rakov; grandchildren, Devin Feeney-Wilcox (Loren), Tyler P. Feeney (Chalice Ohlson-Brady), Morgan Feeney Robins (Matt), Conor G. Solner, Aiden F. Solner; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Solner and Colson Wilcox; and many nieces and nephews several of whom shared her as their God-Mother, as well as many great nieces, nephews, and step-granchildren. Mary was predeceased in death by her loving husband, the Honorable Bernard A. Feeney, Jr., whom she married on June 28, 1958; a daughter, MaryKathryn Feeney Solnor; a brother, Lt. Charles E. O’Reilly; and sisters, Natalie (O’Reilly) Rakov and Ann (O’Reilly) Baker. The family would like to say thank you to the ladies and gentlemen of the Ashokan Unit of TenBroeck Commons who truly cared for and watched over our Mother during her time there. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church located at 242 Wall Street, Kingston, N.Y. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery 322 Foxhall Avenue immediately following the service. Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of contributions to Benedictine Health Foundation, 144 Pine St., Suite 220, Kingston N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 18, 2019