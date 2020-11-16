ELLENVILLE- Mary Patricia Faro of Ellenville, N.Y., age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Mary was born on Sept. 8, 1934 in Queens, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late John and Christina (Shanahan) Carpenter. Mary had worked for many years with New Horizon Resources and Always There Homecare Services. After retirement, Mary volunteered at the Ellenville Hospital Gift Shop. She enjoyed visits to the ocean, birds, gardening, reading, sharing her Irish Culture, and most of all spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her children: Barbara (Homer) and her husband Mario Durazo of Reno, Nev., Michael Faro and his wife Maureen (Mitchell) of Accord, N.Y., Christina Faro and her husband Dennis Pilliteri of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Robert Faro and his wife Tammy (Balough) of Ramsey, N.J.; her granddaughters: Gia Rigas, Erica Laland, Christina Faro and her husband Brian Halabuda, Amanda Faro, Rachel Loy; her great-grandson, Sonny Michael Halabuda; her brothers, John Carpenter and his wife Donna of Burlington, Wis., Kevin Carpenter and his wife Judy of North Port, Fla., and Bert Carpenter and his wife Jan Lee of Apalachicola, Fla.; several nieces and nephews, many friends and her dedicated Home Health Aides from Anytime Home Care of Kingston, N.Y. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, John Faro; her siblings, Earl and Barbara Carpenter; and her children, Colleen, Larry, and John. Private services are being held at the discretion of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, N.Y. To send a personal condolence to Mary's family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-patricia-faro