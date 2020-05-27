KINGSTON-Mary M. Polacco, 70 of Kingston, N.Y. passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday May 24, 2020. Born May 12, 1950 in New Jersey to the late Bill and Mary Hamilton. She was raised in Bloomfield, N.J. and moved to New York for work. Mary graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1968. She was employed by Verizon for over 30 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Ladies Society of Santa Maria. She enjoyed being with her family and going to the beach. Mary loved to have her toes in the water and her butt in the sand. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James M. Polacco and her two daughters Maryeilzabeth and Katelyn Polacco of Kingston, N.Y. Mary is the oldest of seven children and is survived by Alice Raposo, Kathy Schnupp, Bill Hamilton (Cheryl), Patty Herrmann (Marc), Betty Hamilton and Bobby Hamilton. She is also survived by her in-laws Barbara Tremper and Chuckie Polacco (Linda). Several nieces and nephews and friends. She cherished all of her family. Mary is predeceased by her parents Bill and Mary Hamilton and her in-laws Charles and Genevieve Polacco. Her brother in-laws Dennis Raposo, Jerry Schnupp, Clayton Polacco and John Tremper. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ulster County SPCA in Mary's name at ucspca.org or checks made out to Ulster County SPCA and mailed to 20 Wiedy Dr., Kingston, NY 12401. Mary loved all the dogs she had in her life. Due to Covid – 19 and the mandates set forth by the Governor of NYS. Services will be private. A Memorial Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Polacco family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-polacco
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 27 to May 28, 2020.