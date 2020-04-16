|
|
HURLEY- Mary Rose Pisano, 97, of Hurley, N.Y., passed peacefully Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Jan. 8, 1923 in Kingston, and was the daughter of the late Bonaventura and Domenica Nanna. She was loving wife of the late Matthew A. Pisano, Sr., he passed on Nov. 30, 2000. Mary was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, working in her garden, and most of all taking care of her grand and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children, Donna Bilyou and her husband Joseph, Matthew Pisano, Jr., and his wife Gail, Patrick Pisano and his wife Leigh and Mark Pisano; seven grandchildren, Jessica Solger and her husband James, Jason Bilyou and his wife Angela, Donald Pisano, Courtney Pisano, Matthew Pisano, Anthony Pisano and Angelina Pisano; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Emma, Lilyana Solger, Alexander and Dominick Bilyou; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother Nunzio Nanna, and sisters, Rose Semenjuk and Catherine Kavanagh. One of Mary’s greatest satisfaction was being able to reunite with her family in Italy. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers that so generously cared for our loving mother and grandmother. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Rpman Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, contributions to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. A tribute for Mary may be found at www.CarrFH.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-r-pisano
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 17, 2020