Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Swint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Swint

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Swint Obituary
KINGSTON- Mary Swint, 92, of Wurts Street, Kingston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston.Born October 2, 1927; she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Buboltz) Swint. Mary was employed by IBM. She is survived by her niece and nephews. Her brothers, John, Joseph, and Robert Swint, and sisters, Frances Dougherty, Helen Fisher, Jean Brooks, and Dorothy Wells, all died previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Inurnment was private in Saint Peter's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-swint
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -