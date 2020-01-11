|
KINGSTON- Mary Swint, 92, of Wurts Street, Kingston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston.Born October 2, 1927; she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Buboltz) Swint. Mary was employed by IBM. She is survived by her niece and nephews. Her brothers, John, Joseph, and Robert Swint, and sisters, Frances Dougherty, Helen Fisher, Jean Brooks, and Dorothy Wells, all died previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Inurnment was private in Saint Peter's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-swint
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 12, 2020