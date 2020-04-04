|
KINGSTON- Mary V. Bradley, 101, of Kingston died peacefully in her sleep Friday, March 27, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 1, 1918 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late William J. and Mary (Hines) McGowan. Mary attended Moran's Business School. She was a clerk for Ulster County Department of Motor Vehicles. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America's Court Santa Maria, Saint Mary's Rosary Society, and volunteered as a member of the Benedictine Auxiliary. Mary loved to travel and go on trips to casinos. Mary is survived by her children, Maureen Sasso and her husband Michael of Saugerties, Kathleen Thomas and her husband Charlie of Kingston, a son, Michael Bradley and his wife Patricia of New Hampshire, Aileen Provenzano of Kingston, son, Padraic Bradley and his wife Virginia of Hurley; daughter-in-law, Maureen Roach Bradley of Kingston; and two sisters, Teresa Conlin of Kingston and Collen Schoonmaker of Kingston. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Vincent H. Bradley; three sons, Joseph Bradley, Honorable Vincent G. Bradley, and Kevin P. Bradley; a granddaughter, Carly Bradley; and her brothers, William, Frances, Thomas, Donald, John and Kenneth McGowan. The family would like thank the staff of C-2 Golden Hill for there kindness and care. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the or a charity or cause of your choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-v-bradley
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020