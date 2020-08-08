1/1
Mary V. Bradley
KINGSTON- Mary V. Bradley, 101, of Kingston died peacefully in her sleep Friday, March 27, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 1, 1918 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late William J. and Mary (Hines) McGowan. Mary is survived by her children, Maureen Sasso and her husband Michael of Saugerties, Kathleen Thomas and her husband Charlie of Kingston; a son, Michael Bradley and his wife Patricia of New Hampshire, Aileen Provenzano of Kingston; son, Padraic Bradley and his wife Virginia of Hurley; daughter-in-law, Maureen Roach Bradley of Kingston; and sister, Colleen Schoonmaker of Kingston. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, 10 a.m. at Mary's Church. Inurnment Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or a charity or cause of your choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-v-bradley

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
