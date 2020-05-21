SAUGERTIES- MaryAnn D. McElrath, 69 died peacefully, with dignity and grace at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on May 17, 2020 while in the presence of her loving husband. Born in San Francisco, Calif., on April 21, 1951; she was the only daughter of the late John and Anne (Kindrachuk) Didyk. She graduated Crestmoor High School in San Bruno, Calif., in 1969. She adored animals and was devistated when her puppy "Louie" and her kitten "Forrest" died. She enjoyed traveling and visited many foreign lands. (Southeast Asia), particularly Thailand and Burma, Ireland, and travelled extensively throughout the United States with her husband and friends. She enjoyed music of all genres and could often be seen dancing quietly while enjoying family gatherings. MaryAnn is survived by her husband, Ferrell; three loving stepchildren, Kirk, Keri, and Kynan of Saugerties, N.Y.; three adopted children, Marianne Martinez of Santa Rosa, Calif., Ginette (Dan) Leal of Ft. Bragg, Calif., Che Lopez of Stockton, Calif., all of whom she loved and cherished as though she, herself, had given birth to them; a much loved cousin, Laura Didyk of Long Island, N.Y.; a newly discovered half-brother, Michael Bullock (Dawn) of Kansas City, Kan.; many grandchildren, Jonathan, Aidyn, Gryphan, "Big" Brandon, "Little" Brandon, Max, Ivy, Sarah Jane, Nicole, Eric; great-grandchildren; and dear friends she called "Her Sisters," Rusty, Donna, Marsha, and Burlene. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her adored Uncle Peter "Uncle Pete" Didyk; "Sister Friends", Betty, Georgie, Toni, Patricia, Darlene "Beaver"; and many others. MaryAnn was a passionate, loving, adventurous, happy, and humble soul whose spirit never grew old. Her heart was flooded with light and those whose lives were touched by her presence are forever richer for having known her. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on the second floor of Northern Dutchess Hospital for their kind and compassionate care: Kate, Olesea, Alexis, Dee, Darlene, Heather, and others. In the interest of public safety and the mandate of the Governor her funeral service will be held privately. The care and cremation service arrangements are entrusted by the family to the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Streets, in Saugerties, N.Y. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maryann-d-mcelrath
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 21 to May 22, 2020.