Maryann E. Ashdown ST. CLOUD, FLA.- Maryann E. Ashdown, 82, of St. Cloud, Fla., formerly of Kingston, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Caroline Hummel Bowman. Maryann retired from IBM in Kingston after 32 years. Maryann was an avid 4H member, she loved to sew, collect baseball cards, loved her beanie babies and enjoyed scratching her lottery tickets. Maryann is survived by her two sons, Barry Ashdown and his wife Felicia of St. Cloud, Fla., and Garry Ashdown and his wife Sheri of Modena, N.Y., three brothers, John Bowman from New York, Jim and Gail from Connecticut, and Joe in Arizona; and three grandchildren, Jesse, Jeffrey, and Megan. Two great-grandchildren Austin and Ava, and several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, Maryann was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Ashdown who passed in 1998. Maryann will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12 noon. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the , Memorial Processing, 6725 Lyons St. Syracuse, N.Y., 13057. Online condolences may be left for the family of Maryann by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 29, 2019