KINGSTON- MaryAnn T. VanWagenen, 82, of Kingston passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born Aug. 29, 1937 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Coffey) Schatzel. MaryAnn was a 1955 graduate of Saint Ursula's Academy. She worked for the Kingston City School District for over 35 years only to stop working this past March as a part-time Hall Monitor because of the COVID 19 shutdown. She was a parishioner and communicant at Saint Colman Church. Survived by her husband of over 60 years, Robert V. "Bob" VanWagenen whom she married at Saint Peter's Church on Oct. 25, 1959; her sons, Robert "Bobby" VanWagenen of Kingston, Raymond and his wife, Tammy VanWagenen of Rosendale and Patrick and his wife, Megan VanWagenen of Milford, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Coleman, Max and Magdalyn VanWagenen of Rosendale, Olivia and her husband, Andre Madore of Bath, Maine, Matthew and his wife, Caroline VanWagenen of Warner Robins, Georgia; her great-grandchildren, Cecilia Madore, Eva Rose and Jane VanWagenen; her brother, Gerald Schatzel of Kingston; and her sisters, Agnes Butler of Jacksonville, Fla., Helene M. Sorg of Kingston. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her brothers, George Schatzel, Thomas Schatzel, Vincent Schatzel, Raymond Schatzel, and Henry Schatzel all died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing, which may limit capacity in the funeral home will be required. A funeral procession will form 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at Saint Colman Church. Inurnment will be private in Saint Peter's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/maryann-t-vanwagenen