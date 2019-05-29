|
|
Maryland Houghtaling KINGSTON- Maryland Houghtaling, 81, of Kingston, N.Y., and formally of High Falls, N.Y., died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Ten Brouck Commons surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 10, 1937 in Pleasant Valley, N.Y.; a daughter of Albert and Roxie Saunders Weeks. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Houghtaling of Kingston, N.Y. She was also predeceased by her twin sister, Marie (Lizzie) Houghtaling of Kingston; sister, Edith Pallus of New Paltz; and her brothers, Albert (Johnny) Weeks of Accord, and Harold Smith of Bayshore, Long Island. Maryland is survived by her sons, George J. Houghtaling and his wife Eileen of High Falls, and Daniel Houghtaling and his wife Michelle of Kingston, N.Y. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Christopher Williams and Kevin Houghtaling both of High Falls, N.Y., and Ashlee and Keith Houghtaling both of Rosendale, and several nieces and nephews. Maryland’s interests were caring for her family and needle work. She loved the outdoors and loved to garden. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at Wiltwyck Cemetery Kingston, N.Y., on Friday May 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations are asked to be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 102, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. (www.GJMoylanFuneral Home.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 30, 2019