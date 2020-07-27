PORT EWEN- Matthew Bruce Eymann, 44, of Port Ewen, N.Y. passed away on the 25th of July at the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, Kingston, after a long illness. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on Jan. 9, 1976, he was the beloved son of Bruce and Carole Heppner Eymann, loving brother of Elizabeth Eymann Whittle and her husband John, uncle of Jack, Molly and Margaret Whittle and is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Patricia Heppner, and Arthur and Ida Eymann, and his dog Jake. Matthew was a 1994 graduate of Kingston High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. After high school, Matthew graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh. He had formerly been employed by Iron Mountain in Rosendale. Matthew was a kind, friendly soul and was loved by many. Matthew enjoyed a good story and a good laugh. He loved socializing and watching college and professional sports, especially his favorite team the Mets. Arrangements entrusted to the Keyser Funeral Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. The services will be held privately. For those who wish, contributions in Matthew Eymann's memory may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Avenue Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 www.hvhospice.org
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the dedicated medical and hospice personnel who supported Matthew and the entire family in the last days of his life. For those that would like to leave a condolence or memory for the family, please visit www.KeyserFuneralsService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/matthew-bruce-eymann