Matthew Paul Bonse LAKE KATRINE- Matthew Paul Bonse, 38, of Lake Road died Friday, April 26, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born July 13, 1980 in Kingston; he is the son of John and Rose Marie (Pendell) Bonse. Matthew was employed as a house painter for various contractors in the area. He had also worked for Simulaids in the injection molding and assembly departments. Surviving in addition to his parents are his siblings: Peter Bonse and his wife Renee, John Bonse, III, and his wife Maria, Derek Bonse and his wife Eline, and Danielle Markert and her husband Steven; his nieces, Abigail Marie and Emily Bonse; a nephew, Nathaniel Bonse; and his aunts and uncles, Gloria Hossack, Thomas Pendell, Charles Pendell, and Patricia Pendell. Many cousins also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, www.jvleahyfh.com Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County SPCA 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 1, 2019