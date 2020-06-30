Dr. Matthew Tischler
NORTH WALES, PA.- Dr. Matthew Tischler, 57, died early Monday, June 29, 2020, at Penn Medicine Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. Although Matthew had been battling leukemia for a year and half, his primary cause of death was from complications due to other health factors. Dr. Matt was born to Dr. Maurice and Phyllis Tischler on Oct. 20, 1962 at Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC. He was raised in Teaneck, N.J., until the family moved to Woodstock, N.Y., when he was 9 years of age. He was currently living in North Wales, Pa. Dr. Matt had a practice as a chiropractor at Doylestown Fitness Center in Doylestown, Pa. He is survived by his fiancé, Dr. Alice D’Agostino of North Wales, Pa.; his father, Dr. Maurice Tischler of Woodstock; his sister, Barbara Tischler Hastie and her husband Scot Hastie of Bearsville, N.Y.; his brother, Dr. Micheal Tischler and his wife Jan Tischler of West Hurley; his brother, Dr. Eric Tischler and his wife Kristen Goehring of Kingston N.Y.; and his daughters, Aryanna Tischler at Elkins Park, Pa., and Gianna Tischler, Atlanta, Ga. Additionally he is survived by his nieces, Cass Hastie, Lauren Tischler, Natalie Tischler, Kyler Tischler, and Cooper Tischler. He is predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Tischler, who died May 16, 2019. Dr. Matt was loved by his family and by all who had the pleasure to know him. He will be remembered by his loving heart, positivity, his healing hands, his sense of humor and most important his Mattittude! Matthew was as youthful as a child, to honor him is to find joy in all of life’s simple pleasures and embrace all of the chapters that life has unfolding before us with love and joy and laughter. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Woodstock Cemetery. Rabbi Jonathan Kligler will officiate. A Memorial Gathering for friends and relatives will immediately follow the cemetery service at the Woodstock Andy Lee Field Rec Pavilion. Those attending the Memorial Gathering are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-matthew-tischler

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
