KINGSTON- Mattie Rose Hofbauer, age 83, of Kingston, N.Y. passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born to the late Henry and Naomi Beesmer on Feb. 21, 1937 and was one of 16 children. A loving mother, grandma and mimi, who loved her family dearly. Mattie was also a talented seamstress and loved to go to the stock car races every weekend with her husband. Mattie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Theodore Hofbauer. She is also survived by her son, Tim Hofbauer (Phyllis); daughters: Terri Cruz and Cindy Turner (Carlton); and a daughter-in-law, Eileen Hofbauer. She is also survived by her sisters: Marion Jones, Delores West, Marlene Perry, and Judy Karlovitz;brothers, Fred, Bill, Kenny, and Gary Beesmer; her grandchildren: TJ Cruz (Courtney), Todd Cruz (Alaina), Tare Schuchmann (Spencer), Jamie Lark (Jason), Jennifer Mackey (fiance Adam), Jessica Roper (Sean), Matt Winrow (Hailey), Abigail Johnson (Matthew), Kiersten, Emma, and Theo Hofbauer; her great-grandchildren, Hailey Rose Cruz, Ean, and Andrew Schuchmann, Bella Hauser, Victoria Schretter, Thomas, Michael, Kayden Mackey, Reagan Roper, and Kanon Winrow; and step-grandchildren, Emily, Jason, and Jacob Roper. Numerous sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, and nephews, also survive. She was predeceased by her son, Ted Hofbauer; and her brothers, George, Glen, Hank, Roger, Jimmy, Donald, and Richard. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Services and burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mattie-rose-hofbauer
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.