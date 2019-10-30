|
KINGSTON- Maude M. Snyder, 94, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston. She was born on Dec. 20, 1924 in New Paltz, N.Y., to the late Ralph and Clarissa “Carrie” Gilsinger. Maude worked for several manufacturers in the Kingston area as a seamstress throughout her career, most recently for Ameribag, retiring at the age of 80. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she had served in the Women's Guild. Maude is survived by her children, Marion Iacobellis of Kingston, Brenda Slattery and her husband Hank of Kingston; her grandchildren, Joanne Bechtold and her husband Dave, William D. Iacobellis and his partner Susan Robinson, Brenda Lee Peltier, and Henry W.F. Slattery; and several great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Harold and Walter Gilsinger, Lorraine Menzel, and Cora Dahl, and her son-in-law, William L. Iacobellis.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday Nov. 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form at 12noon at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, and will then proceed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 72 Spring Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where at 1 p.m. the funeral service will be held. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston. A tribute for Maude can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/maude-m-snyder
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 31, 2019