KINGSTON- Maureen Gail VanDemark Krom was called home on March 16, 2020 at The Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Brain Injury after a tragic accident. Maureen was born Jan. 20, 1949 in Kingston; a daughter of the late Kenneth and Ellen McSpirit VanDemark. She is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth VanDemark, Jr. A Hurley resident for a great deal of her life, Maureen was no stranger to living near cows, cornfields, and country life general. On July 7, 1973 she married the love of her life, Bruce, who remained her most faithful companion until her passing. Maureen had a great love for animals, especially cats. She took great pity and compassion on every stray animal she encountered and would find them homes or kept the animal herself. Those who knew Maureen often joked that she had enough experience to be a Veterinary Technician. She took care of diabetic cats, administered intravenous fluids, insulin shots, and even cared for cats with cardiac deformities. Maureen loved cooking and was known for her delicious hot dog sauce. She loved attending flea markets, shopping, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She leaves behind her dear husband, Bruce; her daughter, Danielle Krom Coffey Brown (Kenneth); twin granddaughters, Kalleigh and Starrleigh Coffey; her baby brother, Kelvin VanDemark (Cindy Andreassen); a brother, Duane VanDemark (Sherry); her sister, Beverley Jean Daley (Arthur); as well as nephews, Shane Daley and Arthur Daley; and numerous nieces. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and based upon New York State and Federal guidelines, Mrs. Krom’s visiting hours, Mass of Christian Burial, and the graveside committal service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to an animal shelter or animal . To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/maureen-gail-vandemark-krom
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 19, 2020