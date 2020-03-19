|
KINGSTON- Maureen Gail VanDemark Krom was called home on March 16, 2020 at The Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Brain Injury after a tragic accident. Maureen was born Jan. 20, 1949 in Kingston; a daughter of the late Kenneth and Ellen McSpirit VanDemark. She is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth VanDemark, Jr. She leaves behind her dear husband, Bruce; her daughter, Danielle Krom Coffey Brown (Kenneth); twin granddaughters, Kalleigh and Starrleigh Coffey; her baby brother, Kelvin VanDemark (Cindy Andreassen); a brother, Duane VanDemark (Sherry); her sister, Beverley Jean Daley (Arthur); as well as nephews, Shane Daley and Arthur Daley; and numerous nieces. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 where family and friends may visit on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to an animal shelter or animal . http://www.lastingmemories.com/maureen-gail-vandemark-krom
Published in Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2020