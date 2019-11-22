Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen LoDolce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen LoDolce


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen LoDolce Obituary
PORT ORANGE, FLA.- Maureen LoDolce, 77, of Wiley Post Trail and formerly of Malden on Hudson, N.Y., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Halifax Medical Center, Daytona Beach after a sudden illness. Born March 13, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, Queens; she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothera McAllister.For 48 years she owned and worked at LoDolce Machine, in Malden-on-Hudson, she retired to Florida in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy destroyed their home on the Hudson River. Predeceased by her husband, James “Jim” LoDolce in 2017, survivors include two sons: Michael LoDolce of Saugerties and Brian LoDolce of Spruce Creek, Fla.; sister, Dorothea Parrott; and brother, John McAllister. Her Funeral Service will be held privately. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Ulster County SPCA. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Maureen’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maureen-lodolce
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -