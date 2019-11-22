|
|
PORT ORANGE, FLA.- Maureen LoDolce, 77, of Wiley Post Trail and formerly of Malden on Hudson, N.Y., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Halifax Medical Center, Daytona Beach after a sudden illness. Born March 13, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, Queens; she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothera McAllister.For 48 years she owned and worked at LoDolce Machine, in Malden-on-Hudson, she retired to Florida in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy destroyed their home on the Hudson River. Predeceased by her husband, James “Jim” LoDolce in 2017, survivors include two sons: Michael LoDolce of Saugerties and Brian LoDolce of Spruce Creek, Fla.; sister, Dorothea Parrott; and brother, John McAllister. Her Funeral Service will be held privately. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Ulster County SPCA. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Maureen’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maureen-lodolce
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019