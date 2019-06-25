|
|
Maureen “Sis” McGoey Miller SAUGERTIES- Maureen “Sis” McGoey Miller, 89, of Washington Ave., died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Teresian House, Albany, N.Y. She was born in Saugerties on May 11, 1930 to the late Thomas and Margaret O’Connell McGoey. Sis was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Snow Church an avid NY Mets fan, bowler, and volunteer and supporter throughout the years in many civic and athletic events around Saugerties. Survivors include her daughters, Maureen Hallion of Slingerlands, N.Y., and Nancy (Paul) Dwyer of Blackstone, Mass.; two granddaughters, Kelly and Brittany Dwyer; brother-in-law, Richard (Peg) Miller of Saugerties and sister-in-law, Bonnie Triolo of Miami, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Lowell “Manny” Miller; three sisters: Elizabeth “Betty” Carnright, Margaret “Dolly” Murphy, Ann Kingston; and brother-in-law, Joe Miller. Visitation Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Procession will arrive at St. Mary of the Snow Church for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in the St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 26, 2019