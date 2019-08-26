Home

Maureen T. Ruskie SAUGERTIES-Maureen T. Ruskie, 84, of Old Stage Rd., died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the Kingston Hospital. She was born in Saugerties on Dec. 14, 1934 to the late William and Agnes Quinn Maines. She was a member of the Saugerties American Legion Auxiliary Post #72 and a parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure Church. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ruskie; son, William Ruskie both of Saugerties; daughter in law, Lisa Ruskie of N.C.; grandchildren, Max, Erika, Jenna, Krista, Samantha and Brittany; nephew, James Maines. Maureen’s Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Her Funeral Procession will form 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Procession will continue to the St. Catherine Labouré Church, Lake Katrine where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may offer condolences at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 28, 2019
