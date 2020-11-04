WOODSTOCK- Dr. Maurice “Buzzy” Tischler, age 87, of Woodstock, N.Y., surrendered to a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by love. He was born in N.Y.C. on March 18,1933. Buzzy is survived by his daughter, Barbara Tischler Hastie and her husband Scot Hastie of Bearsville, N.Y.; his son, Dr. Michael Tischler and his wife Jan of West Hurley, N.Y.; his son, Eric Tischler and his wife Kristen of Kingston, N.Y.; his seven grandchildren; Lauren, Cassandra, Natalie, Aryanna, Gianna, Kyler and Cooper. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Phyllis; his beloved son, Matthew Tischler; his parents, Harriet and Abraham Tischler; and his adored sister, Marianne Baker. Dr. Tischler was known throughout the world as a renowned dentist and spiritual healer. He was a pioneer in recognizing the connection between mercury fillings and their negative impact on overall health. He graduated top of his class from NYU School of Dentistry and was part of their teaching faculty, teaching prosthetic dentistry for many years. While residing in Teaneck, N.J., with Phyllis and their children, Buzzy would commute to his dental practice in Washington Square Park. In 1970, while visiting Woodstock for the first time - it was love at first sight and the impetus for Buzzy to relocate his family and open his dental practice, and he never looked back. Along with his love of dentistry, he was passionate about homeopathy, acupuncture and alternative healing modalities. While he was a talented sculptor and jewelry maker, his greatest passion was his spiritual curiosity and sharing this knowledge with others. He had a deep love of learning, a love of laughter, a love of food, a love of life, and most importantly a deep love for his family. His loving heart, his generosity and his care of all humankind are what set him apart from the rest. Buzzy was truly one of a kind. The family cannot be more grateful for the loving care provided by his caretaker, Juanita, and the staff of Hudson Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hudson Valley Hospice. A socially distanced service will be officiated by Rabbi Jonathan Kligler on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 A.M. at a location to be announced. Visitors will be required to wear masks. Please check the funeral home website for the location to be announced “Be — don't try to become” ~ OSHO George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a personal condolence and for the service location when announced please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-maurice-tischler