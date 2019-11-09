|
KINGSTON- Mauro Savino, 67, former resident of the Kingston area, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, surrounded by friends and family at Albany Medical Center.Born Jan. 31, 1952 in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; he was the son of the late Remo and Rita Savino. after immigrating to New York City in 1959, Mauro‘s family settled in Little Ferry, N.J., where he attained his diploma from Ridgefield Park high school and an associates degree in electrical engineering technology from RETS Technical Institute.He made a living as an engineering technician working in many facets of the aerospace, pharmaceutical, and semi conductor and corrugated businesses throughout the Hudson Valley namely IBM, Mueller Phipps, Sono-Tek, PFT, Gateway, Fala, Vecco Ind., and Ducommon. Although he enjoyed and took pride in his work, Mauro’s true calling was music. He developed his passion for music early on in life. Through much schooling and practice, Mauro mastered the piano keyboard, and accordion, writing his own songs ranging in genres from rock to jazz to Christian music. His great love was blessing people with God’s word through the music he played and wrote with his friends from the Living Word Chapel. Mauro always loved to cook and eat, sharing his cheesecake and tiramisu with anyone who expressed interest. He made an amazing Zuppa di pesce and pasta all’Amatriciana and countless other northern Italian dishes. Mauro was loved by his children, Nicole Ross (Peter) and Mark Savino; wife, Donna Savino; brother, Marco Savino (Linda); and grandchildren, Tyler, Leah, and Becker; along with many others. He will always be our piano man. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mauro-savino
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019