Max Benson


1924 - 2019
Max Benson Obituary
Max C. Benson SAUGERTIES- Max C. Benson, 94, of Band Camp Rd., died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Charlestown, N.H., on Oct. 15, 1924 to the late Charles W. and Margaret Winkler Benson. He served our nation during World War II and continued his service with the Navy as an Aviation Metalsmith until he was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer in 1964. Upon returning home he continued his service as an active member of Saugerties V.F.W. Post # 5034. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice, in 2014; son, Larry; brothers, Morris, Charles, Alfred, and Walter Benson; and sisters, Margaret Johnston and Eleanor Cook. Survivors include his daughters, Linda Lou and her husband Charles DuBois of Woodstock, Larry’s wife, Cathy Benson of Saugerties, Alice and her husband William Clapper of Florida, Maxine Ortiz and her companion Karl Hoegemann; sons, Mark and his wife Anita Benson of Washington, and Aaron and his wife Ranae Benson of Florida; sister, Madeline Key; brother, John; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His Funeral Arrangements will be under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., Saugerties. For further information and to leave a condolence on Max’s Memorial Page please visit Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 11, 2019
