PORT EWEN- Max E. Mauer, 69, died suddenly Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1950 in the Bronx, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Max K. and Anna (Kiesow) Mauer. Max was the founder and CEO of Never Alone, Inc., Hurley, N.Y., an addiction treatment center. Max was a loving father and an outstanding grandfather, he was thoughtful, generous and full of life. His mission in life was to provide a safe haven for adolescents suffering from addiction. For over 20 years he dedicated himself to providing services to addicted youth and their families. His commitment to Never Alone resulted in saving the lives of many young people. Max is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Mansfield) Mauer; his children, Max V. Mauer, Christian Mauer, and Jessica Mauer; and his grandchildren, Max R. Mauer, Audriana Mauer, Valen Mauer, Alexander Mauer, Victoria Mauer, Aria Mauer-Stefancich. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expression of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/max-e-mauer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 6, 2020