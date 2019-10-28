Home

ACCORD- Max William Hasenflue, Sr., of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 57 years old.Max was born on Jan. 24, 1962 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Frank and Lois (Grammer) Hasenflue.Max had worked for Johnston Ford in Kingston as a mechanic and auto painter for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed, fishing, hunting, boating, and shooting. He also enjoyed tinkering with cars whether it was remodeling or mechanical work.Max is survived by his son, Max Hasenflue, Jr.; his daughter, Tammy Hasenflue; his siblings, Frank Hasenflue, Jenny Dodd, Alvin, Ginger, and Thomas Hasenflue; and his granddaughter, Molly Hasenflue.In addition to his parents Max was predeceased by his grandson, Max Hasenflue, III; his brothers, Larry and Dennis Hasenflue; and his sister, Elizabeth Hasenflue.Visiting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A celebration of his life will be held 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Bush Cemetery.To send a personal condolence to Max’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/max-william-hasenflue-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 29, 2019
