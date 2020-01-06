|
|
DELTAVILLE, VA.- Melinda Jean Hart, 48, of Deltaville, Va., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, friend, and mentor. She was the rock of the family, and there was no one more loving and kind than Melinda. She had a boisterous laugh and a contagious smile. She leaves behind numerous communities who loved and adored her. Her smile and warm heart will always continue to shine through everyone she touched.She was preceded in death by her parents, Linda Roosa and Miguel Salgado, and two daughters, Kirsten Helmich and Alicia Helmich.She is survived by her husband, Brent M. Hart, Jr.; her sons, Joshua S. Helmich, Brent “Matthew” Hart, III, and Phillip C. Hart; sisters, Rosa VanNostrand (Mike), and Melissa Hanigan; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Melinda also leaves behind her pets, who she adored.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Mathews, Va. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Melinda J. Hart Memorial Fund C/O C&F Bank, P.O. Box 464 Saluda, Va., 23149. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda is assisting the family with arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/melinda-jean-hart
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 7, 2020