KINGSTON- Melinda Keyes DeCicco, 85, of Gross Street died at her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the care of her family and Hospice. Born in Brooklyn Feb. 24, 1935; she is the daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha Keyes. Upon the death of her mother she was raised by her stepmother Marie Keyes. A graduate of The Benedictine School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse employed by The Benedictine Hospital and later, Ulster County Cerebral Palsy. Surviving are her children; Michele Curlin, her husband Danny, Annmarie DeCicco (John Petvai), Philip A. DeCicco, his wife Sheila, Michael A. DeCicco, (Christine), Mark A. DeCicco, Patrick A. DeCicco (Amber; and sister-in-law, Josephine Schoonmaker. 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, also survive. Her husband, Philip A. DeCicco; a sister, Nancy Jane Crosby; brother, Robert Keyes, and grandson, Philip A. DeCicco, lll, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. A service will be at 11 a.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. Burial will be private in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/melinda-keyes-decicco
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.