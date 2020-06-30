Melinda Keyes DeCicco
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Melinda Keyes DeCicco, 85, of Gross Street died at her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the care of her family and Hospice. Born in Brooklyn Feb. 24, 1935; she is the daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha Keyes. Upon the death of her mother she was raised by her stepmother Marie Keyes. A graduate of The Benedictine School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse employed by The Benedictine Hospital and later, Ulster County Cerebral Palsy. Surviving are her children; Michele Curlin, her husband Danny, Annmarie DeCicco (John Petvai), Philip A. DeCicco, his wife Sheila, Michael A. DeCicco, (Christine), Mark A. DeCicco, Patrick A. DeCicco (Amber; and sister-in-law, Josephine Schoonmaker. 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, also survive. Her husband, Philip A. DeCicco; a sister, Nancy Jane Crosby; brother, Robert Keyes, and grandson, Philip A. DeCicco, lll, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. A service will be at 11 a.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. Burial will be private in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/melinda-keyes-decicco

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Send Flowers
JUL
4
Service
11:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved