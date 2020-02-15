|
|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Melisa A. Whispell, 51, of the Town of Ulster died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Surviving is her husband, Richard A. Whispell, Jr., and her mother, Karen E. Chateauneuf. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Melisa's full memorial biography may be found at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/melisa-a-whispell
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 16, 2020