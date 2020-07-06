ACCORD- Melissa ‘Missy’ Chipman of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was 53 years old. Missy was born on July 25, 1966 in Kingston, N.Y.; she was the daughter of Richard and Rose (Bradford) Hasbrouck. On Sept. 6, 1986 Missy had married Michael Chipman at the Rochester Reformed Church, Accord. Missy was infatuated with the musician Rick Springfield, so much so that Michael had to put a stop to it, “It’s him or me” he said. And she made the right choice because they spent the next 34 years raising a family and living a wonderful life together. Missy collected dolls and enjoyed going riding on the motorcycle. She loved her dogs and spending time with her family. Besides her parents and her husband Michael, she is survived by her children: Alisha Nigro and her husband Mike of Kerhonkson, and Michael Jr. and his wife Victoria also of Kerhonkson. She has two grandchildren, Michael and Mia Nigro, and one more on the way who is named Sophia; three sisters: Connie (Peter) Rzeszewicz, Debbie (Rob) Hull, and Allison (Steve) Ward all of Accord; two brothers, Richard (Angie) Hasbrouck, Scott Hasbrouck and his partner Christine Gordon, all of Accord; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Missy’s life at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. At 5:3p.m. that evening Carl Chipman will officiate the service. To send a personal condolence to Missy’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/melissa-chipman