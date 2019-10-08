|
|
FARMINGDALE, N.Y.- Melissa Rose Hoffmann, 37, of Colonial Drive died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born Dec. 4, 1981 in Kingston; she is the daughter of John and Elizabeth Hoffmann. A graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1999 she continued her education earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from SUNY New Paltz. She held various positions in Manhattan over her career including former Deputy Managing editor at New York Law Journal, former Global Managing Editor at ALM Media, former Strategist Business Development Communications at Weil, Botshal and Manges, LLP and currently Editorial Director at PR News.Melissa enjoyed the outdoors which included hiking in the mountains and camping. Besides her parents of Leeds, survivors include her husband, Paul; a son, Nolan; and a brother, William Hoffmann of Roundtop. Her paternal grandparents are Anne Sloan of North Carolina and Otto Hoffmann of Florida. A niece, Alison, and a nephew, Carson, also survive. Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will be in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Family suggest donations in her memory be made to Nolan's College 529 Fund, c/o his Dad, Paul. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/melissa-rose-hoffmann
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 9, 2019