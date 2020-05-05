Melville A. Allan
ULSTER PARK- Melville J. Allan, Jr., 85, of Ulster Park, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born April 28, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Melville, Sr., and Mary Allan. Melville served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and was assigned to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va. He was then employed by New York Telephone as a sales manager for 30 years. He was the Chairman of the Shandaken Republican Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the seniors group, SSIP-Kingston. Melville was a fan of the New York Mets, enjoyed John Wayne movies, boating on the Hudson and especially spending time with his family. Surviving are his daughters, MaryAnn Diamond and her husband Robert of Newburgh, Deborah Allan and her husband William Hoy of Esopus; his son, Melville J. Allan, III, and his wife Pamela of Berne, N.Y.; his granddaughters, Kristen A. Campbell and her husband Michael of Saugerties and Megan E. Diamond of Poughkeepsie; his grandson, Christopher Palmer of Queens; his great-grandson, Chase Rylan Campbell; his sisters, Dorothy McHugh and her husband Kevin of Kingston, and Patricia Allan all of Kingston. His wife Annarose Allan died Sept. 16, 2016. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Services for Melville are private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/melville-a-allan-jr

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
