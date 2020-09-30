KINGSTON- Kingstonian Melvin Mones passed away on April 2, 2020 in Alexandria, Va. He passed peacefully of natural causes just 3 weeks shy of his 90 th birthday. Mel was the son of Max and Anna Mones, also of Kingston. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rhoda Riber, currently of Alexandria, Va.; sons, Steven Mones (Joy) of Hockessin, Del., and Stewart Mones (Ellen) of Alexandria, Va.; grandson, James Mones of Hockessin Del.; sister, Beatrice Klein of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mel was born in Kingston on April 27, 1930, graduated from Kingston High School and went on to Albany College of Pharmacy. With friend Stanley Goldman, Mel opened the Governor Clinton Pharmacy in 1951 on Albany Ave. Extension in Uptown Kingston adjacent to the Governor Clinton Hotel. For years the Pharmacy was a gathering place for many Kingston residents who came in for some friendly Pharmacist counsel and to sit at the old school Rx soda fountain sipping coffee, root beer floats and black and white sodas. Mel was the town’s pharmacist and knew everyone. Mel served four terms on the Ulster County Legislature from 1968-1977… serving as the Majority Leader for his final term. Mel Mones was a common name often seen in articles from the Kingston Daily Freeman. He was a champion for key issues, often being the person to cross the aisle and unite representatives from all political parties on initiatives for the greater good of the residents of Ulster County. After not seeking re-election in the Legislature, to spend more time with his family, Mel served two terms as Kingston City Ward 6 Alderman. In the mid-1970s Mel closed the Pharmacy, and for several years worked as a Pharmacist at local businesses. He then became the chief Pharmacist at the Ulster County Infirmary serving Ulster County’s elderly community…holding that position until retiring and moving to San Diego. Mel will always be known as the person who pushed to have a dog full-time at the Infirmary as a comfort pet for the residents. UCI (Yuki) was the first-ever dog in a state/county run facility in New York State. He was always so proud of that. Mel always said he came to a crossroads after High School. He had a profound love of music, able to play about anything in the woodwind family and specializing in Clarinet and Tenor Saxophone. He played in several bands during the 40’s swing era and the crossroads were… go to Pharmacy School or become a professional musician. Many Kingstonians are thankful he chose Pharmacy College. He was the local Pharmacist, in the Rx Pharmacy, who was there for the community. While music didn’t become a career, he never lost his love and his ear for music of all genres. Mel met Rhoda Riber, his wife of nearly 68 years, while at KHS. The family lived on Wilson Ave. until 1987 when both semi-retired and moved to San Diego. While San Diego became their second home, their hearts remained in Kingston and the Hudson Valley. Mel remained loyal and dedicated to friends and family. He always maintained relationships and communications with friends on both coasts. He enjoyed his Pharmacy School reunions and his Kingston friends were always in his fondest thoughts. Mel served in the Navy Reserve during the Korean War and loved speaking about his time served in the Navy and his deployments. He was a “scholar” of Military History and read voraciously of the Revolutionary War, World Wars I and II and the Civil War. He often spoke of the family trip to Gettysburg and how much he enjoyed finding the monument erected in honor of the Regiment of Soldiers Ulster County New York. Mel was a Commander in the US Power Squadron. An avid Boatsman, Mel was a member of the Hidden Harbour Yacht Club and Kingston Boat Club in Kingston and SouthWest Yacht Club in San Diego. He often taught courses in Boating Safety and Navigation. For he and his family, the Hudson River and San Diego Harbor were places of solace throughout life. Mel was a proud member of the American Legion both in Kingston and San Diego. He was also an active Mason, an important part of his adult life. A life-long lover of animals, especially dogs, a cousin once remarked, “Mel, when I die, I want to come back as the Mones dog!” Sports played a huge part of Mel’s life. A life-long Yankees fan, one of his greatest pleasures was taking the family to Yankee Stadium and the occasional Mets game. He was at the game Roger Maris hit his 61 st Home Run and regularly took the family to Bat Day. In Kingston he regularly attended UCCC Basketball games and was known to share his opinions from the stands with the referees. He later became a loyal San Diego Padres and Chargers fan and never lost the love of going to the park or stadium. When one of his sons went to N.C. State University, Mel became one of the biggest “Wolfpack” fans outside of the state of North Carolina. Mel enjoyed travel and loved when he got to take visitors to the San Diego Zoo and other San Diego sites and attractions. The delay in bringing Mel home to Kingston is due to the current COVID-19 rules. The service and burial will be this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Montrepose Cemetary in Kingston. Rhoda and Mel’s sons welcome old friends and will adhere to COVID-19 safety practices during the service. Communications can be sent to the Mones family through Stewart Mones 5903 Kingham Ct., Alexandria, Va., 22310. 703-407-3494. ncsu1982@aol.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/melvin-mones