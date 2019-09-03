|
|
Merritt Warren Every KERHONKSON- Merritt Warren Every, age 83, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in Beacon, N.Y. He was born on March 7, 1936 in Kingston, N.Y., to his parents Merritt and Gertrude (Madden) Every. Merritt served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1962. Merritt had worked as an Electrical Inspector at Ametek Rotron in Woodstock. He had also painted signs at Majeska Sign and was a Security Officer at Ulster County Community College, retiring after 30 years. In addition to his wife Mary, Merritt is survived by his children, Craig Every of Bloomington and Sheri Appuzi of Saugerties. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, one great-grandson, his sister, Marlene Carney, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Arnold Every, and his niece, Brenda Carney. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson, N.Y. The funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday the 4th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. To send a personal condolence to Merritt’s family, please visit humiston funeralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 4, 2019