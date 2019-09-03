Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merritt Every
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merritt Warren Every


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merritt Warren Every Obituary
Merritt Warren Every KERHONKSON- Merritt Warren Every, age 83, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in Beacon, N.Y. He was born on March 7, 1936 in Kingston, N.Y., to his parents Merritt and Gertrude (Madden) Every. Merritt served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1962. Merritt had worked as an Electrical Inspector at Ametek Rotron in Woodstock. He had also painted signs at Majeska Sign and was a Security Officer at Ulster County Community College, retiring after 30 years. In addition to his wife Mary, Merritt is survived by his children, Craig Every of Bloomington and Sheri Appuzi of Saugerties. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, one great-grandson, his sister, Marlene Carney, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Arnold Every, and his niece, Brenda Carney. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson, N.Y. The funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday the 4th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. To send a personal condolence to Merritt’s family, please visit humiston funeralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merritt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now