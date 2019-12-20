|
LAKE KATRINE- Michael C. Benincasa, Jr., 75, transitioned into eternity on Dec. 18, 2019 at home. Born July 15, 1944 in Cooperstown, N.Y. He was the oldest son of Michael and Mildred Benincasa's four children. In 1964, he graduated from Kingston High School and also began his first of 40 years of employment with Shop Rite. He served his country in the Army Reserve from 1966 to 1972.Michael married Linda Trenholm in 1966. Together they raised three children, Micheal (Curtis) Collyer, James (Lisa), and Holly (Marcor) Goodin.His greatest joy in life was being the best poppa and grandpa to his 11 grandchildren: Jessica, Andrew (Megan), Kristina (Bryan), Daniel, Brenden (Christie), Christopher, Tyler, Michael, Chloe, Emma, and Ana. He loved and was loved by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, and the staff at Burger King. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Entrusted to the care of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, 27 Smith Avenue. Family and friends can gather on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a food pantry or shelter of your choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-benincasa-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 22, 2019