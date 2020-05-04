KINGSTON- Michael Christofora, 82, of Kingston died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Michael was born June 8, 1937 to the late Julius and Adeline (Carputo) Christofora. Surviving is his daughter, Gina Ortez, as well as many brothers, sisters, and cousins. Cremation and service arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A private graveside service will be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-christofora
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 4 to May 5, 2020.