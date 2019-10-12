Home

Michael Dodig

Michael Dodig Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Michael Dodig, 74, of Saugerties, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. He was born to Catherine and John Dodig on April 11, 1945 in Kingston, Pa. Mike was an alumnus of Saugerties High School, an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a retired Crane Operator, Business Agent, and President of Local 106 of the International Union of Operating Engineers. His passionate love of athletics and family will be fondly remembered by many.He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Rosalie, Stephen, Evelyn, John, Robert, and Joseph.Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Irene; two sons, Michael Sr. (Brenda) and Randy Sr. (Lisa); his grandchildren, Catherine, Michael Jr., Randy Jr., and Madalyn; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family will be gathering privately to honor his life. Donations in his name may be made to: Saugerties Little League, P.O. Box 382, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-dodig
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019
