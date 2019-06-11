|
|
Michael Edward McCann SAUGERTIES- Michael Edward McCann of Saugerties passed away suddenly on May 21,2019. He was born July 11, 1949 in Boston,Mass. He lived in and around Boston for most of his life. He owned and operated Atlantic Coast Transportation Inc., a trucking company, for more than 30 years-retiring in 2017. He loved the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots and enjoyed criticizing their performance when he deemed it to be inadequate. He was an avid reader, absorbing history of all parts of the world. Well written mysteries were another favorite. Michael was predeceased by his parents, MaryAnn (Rocks) and Edward Joseph McCann. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Steve) Sanders; his daughter, Melissa McCann of New Hampshire; his son, Nick McCann of Attleboro, Mass. He will also be very much missed by the love of his life, Roberta (Joseph) Keogan, whom he met at Curry College, and rediscovered ten years ago, as well as her sons, Neal and Jesse. According to his wishes, there will be no service. Messages may be left at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home website.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019