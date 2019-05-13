|
|
Michael F. Jordan hurley- Michael F. Jordan of Hurley, N.Y., died suddenly on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on April 26, 1956; a son of the late Edward Jordan and his wife Elizabeth, (Betty McArdle). Michael was a graduate of Coleman High School, class of 1974, and then went on to Siena College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in History and Political Science. He studied at Albany Law School where he earned his JD. Michael was a well respected and admired attorney in Kingston, a Town of Hurley Judge, as well as a community volunteer. His career in law began as an Assistant District Attorney in Ulster County, before joining the firm of Howard St. John and Associates, and later joining Findholt & Jordan. He was dedicated to his clients, and always upheld the highest ethical standards when representing them. He also worked as a public defender, and felt his background gave him a balanced view of justice. He treated everyone with respect and dignity and always did his best in everything he endeavored. His greatest professional pleasure was helping first time home buyers achieve their dream of home ownership. Michael’s passion was giving back to his community. He volunteered as a soccer and little league coach in Marbletown and later in Hurley, as well as working with local Mock Trial teams at both Kingston High School and Bruderhof. He served as a long time board member of the Kingston Boys and Girls Club, and worked tirelessly to support their fundraising efforts to ensure the kids had the best programming possible. His heart was filled with his family and many dear friends. He cared deeply for those who he loved and wanted only the best for everyone, feeling responsible for doing everything in his power to support them. He was an honorable and kind man who always tried to do what was right. Michael leaves behind his beloved wife of 35 years, Suzanne Friedman Jordan; two beloved sons, Benjamin and Dylan Jordan; a beloved daughter-in-law, Colleen Ferry; and most precious gift, his granddaughter, Ryleigh Ann Jordan. He is survived by his siblings, Kevin and Teri Jordan of Kingston, N.Y., Edward Jordan of Kingston, N.Y., Patty Jordan, of Raleigh, N.C.; as well as his brothers and sister-in-laws, Barry and Linda Friedman of Boynton Beach, Fla., Richard and Ann Friedman of Bedford, N.H., and Tim Farris of Virginia. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as many close devoted cousins and dear friends. A sister-in-law, Whendi Friedman Farris, predeceased him in 1999. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., www.jvleahyfh.com. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form on Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Church, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Kerhonkson/Accord Jewish Cemetery in Kerhonkson, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Kingston, or a .
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 15, 2019