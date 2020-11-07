MODENA- Michael J. Douglas, 75, of Modena, formerly Kingston, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Greene Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Catskill, N.Y. Mike was born in Kingson, N.Y., on Feb. 20, 1945; a son of the late William and Angela Dieroff Douglas. A veteran of the United States Army, Mike proudly served in the Vietnam War and received several medals including National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Medal, Good Conduct Medal and a two Purple Hearts. He was employed as an Installation Supervisor at TCI-Cablevision in Kingston for 29 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a Life member of Joyce-Schirick VFW Post 1386, he served as a Trustee, a Jr Commander, Commander from 1995 till 1997 and also was a former member of the VFW Honor Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post 150 Kingston, a Life member of the Ulster County Memorial Chapter 156 Disabled American Veterans
and was the Benefits Protection Team Leader and a former President of Excelsior Hose Fire Company #5. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Douglas, Jr., and his girlfriend Kathleen Lockhart of Modena; his grandson, Matthew Douglas of Modena; his long-time companion, Ann Johnson of Catskill; his sisters, Anita VanValkenburgh of West Hurley and Jacqueline Koenig of Cleverdale; and a brother, Robert Douglas and his wife Shirley of Ulster Park. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He is predeceased by his brothers, William and Eugene Douglas. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service followed by burial with military honors by Joyce-Schirick VFW Post 1386 will be held at the Ulster County Veterans Section of the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Rd., New Paltz, N.Y, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing will limit visitor capacity in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Michael's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
