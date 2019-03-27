Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Michael J. Ferrara


1962 - 2019
Michael J. Ferrara Obituary
Michael J. Ferrara SAUGERTIES- Michael J. Ferrara, 56, of Manorville Road died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital. Born Sept. 22, 1962 in Kingston he was the son of Alfonse and Joan Hommel Ferrara. A lifetime area resident he was employed by the Town of Saugerties as a truck driver. Mike loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, camping or tending to his vegetable garden, being outside in the Catskill Mountains brought his a tremendous amount of joy. Besides his parents of Saugerties, survivors include his dear companion, Melissa; a sister, Debbie Sperl; a son, Michael; and a daughter, Sarah. Three grandchildren also survive. His Funeral Service was held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with his family on Mike’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019
