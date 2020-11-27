NEW YORK, NEW YORK-Michael J. Hotopp, an award-winning theatrical and television scenic and lighting designer and producer, died on November 2, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. Hotopp was 74 years old. Hotopp created designs for such Broadway hits as The Tap Dance Kid, revivals of Brigadoon, and Oklahoma! (both with Agnes DeMille), Peter Pan, Oh Brother, Broadway Opry, Barbara Cook’s concerts at Carnegie Hall, Liza: Stepping Out at Radio City, and a decade of designs for The Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. Hotopp’s national tours included Evita, Annie, Porgy and Bess, Gypsy, Buddy, Groucho, a Life in Revue, and concert tours for Liza Minelli, Barbara Cook, Mariah Carey, and Simon and Garfunkle. His other diverse credits include Off-Broadway’s My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and Trixie True, Teen Detective; Enter The Night at Las Vegas’ Stardust Hotel; Diana: Her Fashion History Exhibit; ICE! at Gaylord Hotels, and both the Baseball and Basketball Halls of Fame. Nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, Hotopp won seven. His many television designs include The Oprah Winfrey Show, CBS This Morning, ESPN Sports Center, NFL Prime Monday, the Winter Olympic Games (1992, 1994, 1998), World Cups, Wimbledon, ESPN Summer & Winter XGames, and various national and international specials, plus dozens of television commercials. Hotopp’s final set design was for Suze Orman’s Ultimate Retirement Guide, aired earlier this year on PBS. Michael Joseph Hotopp was born April 19, 1946 in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from NYU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1968 and taught at the North Carolina School of the Arts before being drafted into the U.S. Army. As a Specialist serving in Vietnam, he produced, directed, and designed theatrical productions through the entertainment section of Special Services. Hotopp co-founded Associated Theatrical Designers with Paul de Pass in 1973. In 1983, Hotopp formed his own firm, Hotopp Associates, branching out into production, corporate media and themed entertainment. He sold the firm in 2013, remaining as a consultant, and serving as a lecturer and arts jurist. Michael Hotopp, a resident of Manhattan and Lomontville, NY, is survived by his husband, director-horeographer Sam Viverito and brother, John Hotopp of Charleston, WV. Per Hotopp’s request, donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
