1/1
Michael J. Hotopp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW YORK, NEW YORK-Michael J. Hotopp, an award-winning theatrical and television scenic and lighting designer and producer, died on November 2, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. Hotopp was 74 years old. Hotopp created designs for such Broadway hits as The Tap Dance Kid, revivals of Brigadoon, and Oklahoma! (both with Agnes DeMille), Peter Pan, Oh Brother, Broadway Opry, Barbara Cook’s concerts at Carnegie Hall, Liza: Stepping Out at Radio City, and a decade of designs for The Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. Hotopp’s national tours included Evita, Annie, Porgy and Bess, Gypsy, Buddy, Groucho, a Life in Revue, and concert tours for Liza Minelli, Barbara Cook, Mariah Carey, and Simon and Garfunkle. His other diverse credits include Off-Broadway’s My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and Trixie True, Teen Detective; Enter The Night at Las Vegas’ Stardust Hotel; Diana: Her Fashion History Exhibit; ICE! at Gaylord Hotels, and both the Baseball and Basketball Halls of Fame. Nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, Hotopp won seven. His many television designs include The Oprah Winfrey Show, CBS This Morning, ESPN Sports Center, NFL Prime Monday, the Winter Olympic Games (1992, 1994, 1998), World Cups, Wimbledon, ESPN Summer & Winter XGames, and various national and international specials, plus dozens of television commercials. Hotopp’s final set design was for Suze Orman’s Ultimate Retirement Guide, aired earlier this year on PBS. Michael Joseph Hotopp was born April 19, 1946 in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from NYU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1968 and taught at the North Carolina School of the Arts before being drafted into the U.S. Army. As a Specialist serving in Vietnam, he produced, directed, and designed theatrical productions through the entertainment section of Special Services. Hotopp co-founded Associated Theatrical Designers with Paul de Pass in 1973. In 1983, Hotopp formed his own firm, Hotopp Associates, branching out into production, corporate media and themed entertainment. He sold the firm in 2013, remaining as a consultant, and serving as a lecturer and arts jurist. Michael Hotopp, a resident of Manhattan and Lomontville, NY, is survived by his husband, director-horeographer Sam Viverito and brother, John Hotopp of Charleston, WV. Per Hotopp’s request, donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-j-hotopp

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved